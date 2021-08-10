Mnangagwa threatens to punish people he says ‘undermine national security’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to punish people he says are “undermining national security” in what observers say betrays his agenda to muzzle the main opposition MDC Alliance.

Speaking at the Defence Forces Day celebrations held at State House on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said;

“In this era of unprecedented technological advancement. Knowledge of the entire spectrum of modern and future battlefields as well as any sinister activities or clandestine machinations and undermining national security will be exposed and perpetrators appropriately dealt with.

“We are a peaceful nation and a God fearing people who uphold international best standards and subscribe to international peace, justice and the rule of law as anchors for a prosperous global world and a shared future,” Mnangagwa said.

But MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo told Nehanda Radio that Mnangagwa was trying to portray the main opposition as a security threat.

Hlatywayo said the ruling party was being put under pressure to ‘always label’ the opposition because it does not have the numbers.

“Zanu PF is afraid of the people so they know that MDC Alliance and president Nelson Chamisa are the leaders of the people. So, they want to attack at every juncture the leaders of society.

“They want to attack the MDC Alliance and president Nelson Chamisa because they know that we command the Zimbabweans, we have the Zimbabweans at heart.

“So, in everything that they do, the opposition Zanu PF tries to label the people’s party because they have nothing to do with the people. They hate people. They declare people as their enemies,” Hlatywayo said.

In an interview, an observer who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Zanu PF leader was trying to frighten the opposition ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

“The challenge with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s comment is that there has always been a history of use of security forces to undermine national security in the name of actually pushing for national security.

“Members of the military have been used by these politicians to actually push for their own interests.

“It should be a serious threat as the country prepares for the upcoming elections when the president wants to send a clear message that he is going to use soldiers to actually thwart any form of opposition because to them national security is undermined by the opposition,” the observer told Nehanda Radio.