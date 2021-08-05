Roki takes heat for Mnangagwa line in latest song with Koffi Olomide

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Urban grooves star Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphats is taking heat for having a line that praises President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his latest song “Patati Patata” featuring Congolese rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide and Tanzania’s Rayvanny.

In the song, which is currently at over 886 000 YouTube views 24 hours after its release, Koffi Olomide said, “ED Mnangagwa number 1.”

The line sparked controversy as many said that was the end of Roki who had just rocketed his career with two great songs prior to this one.

Outspoken journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commented on the song saying, “The song died before it was even heard (laughing emojis). It is probably the most expensive music production in Zimbabwe, but because one name was mentioned in this song, yatofa yakarodha.

“More importantly, it shows how citizens hate tyranny and corruption. Folks are suffering (broken heart emoji.)”

Twitter users joined in the conversation expressing how disappointed they were with the political gesture made in the song.

“On this bird app Koffi atopedza career ya Roki just because of one line chete,” commented user @Mid07092097.

Another user, @Foxlion2028 said, “Zanu PF destroys talent. From Chopper to Tambaoga, Jah Prayzah to Roki. What a waste!”

Political activist Freeman Chari said, “I loved Simon Chimbetu but it was really sad seeing him evaporating because of his association with ZANU, from the heights of Pane Asipo to a muffled flop in Panorama 2. Koffi Olomide and Roki, have just marked their graves, at least in Zim! Mnangagwa is a rotten brand!”

However some diehard Roki and ED fans had different views as they dubbed the song a ‘banger’.

Pro-government student activist Pablo Chimusoro tweeted praising the song saying, “Song yakaipa iyo! I swear if it wasn’t for lockdown, it would have been a club banger.”

Romeo Mudimu also tweeted defending the song saying, “I just came back from YouTube to watch the original release of Roki feat Koffi Olomide You guys are lying to each other speaking negative about Roki, in fact this is actually the beginning of Roki’s career not his ending, the song is a banger!!” Nehanda Radio