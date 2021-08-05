‘Chiwenga has no confidence in same health system he is in charge of’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC Alliance Secretary General Chalton Hwende says Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as Minister of Health, has no confidence in the country’s health service delivery after he flew to China for treatment as usual.

Chiwenga has always been criticised for seeking treatment in China while the leadership continues to leave health facilities in Zimbabwe dilapidated.

Hwende said Chiwenga’s systematic decisions to seek treatment abroad shows he does not prioritise the country’s health delivery systems hence their bad state.

“As we speak, General Chiwenga is in China receiving medical attention. This guy is Zimbabwe’s Minister of Health but has to fly to China for medical check ups because he does not have confidence in the same healthcare system that he is in charge of. Clearly we are on our own!” he said.

Chiwenga also appears to contradict his own policies because, during his inception last year, he said government would no longer avail foreign currency to assist cabinet ministers and other senior officials who seek medical treatment in state-of-the-art health facilities outside Zimbabwe.

“We will not export our patients. We will not make referrals to our patients. It is everybody, ministers. Those who have been going out are you and me. Is it not? Altogether but that export bill was too high and that is what we want to do away with,” he said.

Zimbabwe is in a health crisis made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and most public hospitals are without administrative heads following their dismissal en-masse over corruption allegations related to the procurement of coronavirus equipment.

The Zimbabwean government is partly blamed for economic mismanagement and corruption. Former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo is currently in court over corruption allegations involving US$60 million in the Drax Covidgate scandal. Nehanda Radio