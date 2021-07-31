Nkulumane post office gutted by fire

By Boitumelo Makhurane

Property worth $3 million was reduced to ashes when Nkulumane Post Office in Bulawayo was gutted by fire. It is suspected that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The incident occurred between 6 PM and 7 PM on Thursday.

No one was injured in the inferno.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade suspects that the fire started on the roof trusses from a corner leading to the apex of the roof. Electrical cables were laid along the trusses that caught fire.

Bulawayo chief fire Officer, Mr Linos Phiri said by the time the firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already spread.

“I confirm receiving a call at around 6PM and rushing to the scene. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was already engulfed in flames. The firefighters had to cut the gate padlock to gain entry,” said Mr Phiri.

He warned the public against leaving electrical gadgets such as heaters and stoves on when people leave work premises.

“It is fortunate that no lives were lost in this incident hence we continue to urge people to cross-check both gas and electrical appliances before they leave work premises,” he said.

On Tuesday a fire gutted Ashy’s supermarket in the city destroying property worth $500 000. The Chronicle