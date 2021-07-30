Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Kariba tragedy: remaining bodies recovered

By Paul Pindani

Two missing bodies from the Kariba boat tragedy have finally been retrieved ending a week searching mission in Lake Kariba.

Search teams recover a body after a boat capsized in Lake Kariba

First to be retrieved yesterday was the body of a woman Faith Dzauwa who was found floating from where the boat capsized, while the last body, the father of a four-year-old baby, Noah Mwinde was found about five kilometres away from the place where the boat capsized.

An eyewitness Zambezi who is part of the rescue mission said Mwinde’s body was retrieved about five kilometers from where the unfortunate tragedy happened.

“The body of the woman was found floating and retrieved. After that they retrieved the body of Mwinde at around 10pm, as it was pushed far away by the waves about five kilometres away,” said Zambezi.

He added:

“All the four bodies have now been accounted for.”

Meanwhile, a Zimbabwe National Army soldier Tafadzwa Mashingaidze who died in the tragedy was laid to his final resting place in Mudzimu, Hurungwe yesterday. H-Metro

