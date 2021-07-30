Chegutu Town Clerk Mandigo succumbs to Covid-19

By Paul Pindani

Chegutu Town Clerk Alex Mandigo has succumbed to Covid-19. He was 57 years old. Council Spokesperson Brian Nkiwane told H-Metro that the local authority was still in a state of shock and disbelief.

“Yes I can confirm the death.

“It’s a big loss to Chegutu Municipality. He has left a big gap that would not be easy to fill in,” said Nkiwane.

Director of Housing, Health and Community service Shylette Dzivai said she was still in a state of shock and devastated.

“Tarwadziwa zvikurusa. He was a good boss. We had a big working relationship. Local government fraternity has also lost someone who had a senior post,” said Dzivai.

She added:

“The wound left is going to take time to heal. It’s not easy. I worked with him for the past five years here at council. It’s a great loss.”

Karoi town council chairman councillor Abel Matsika told H-Metro that Mandigo’s death was a huge loss to the urban local authorities’ fraternity.

He said Mandigo was a seasoned leader, somebody who would give advice and knowledge about the running of local authorities.

“It’s actually a huge loss. I have lost a brother, mentor and motivator. His gap is going to be difficult to fill,” said Matsika.

Chinhoyi Municipality town clerk Maxwell Kaitano said his death was a sad one to the town clerks’ forum.

“Tiriparwendo. It’s a sad loss. He was a good gentleman who would give advice and assistance to most of the town clerks.

“As town clerks, we have lost a giant,” said Kaitano.

“May his family find comfort from the lord.” H-Metro