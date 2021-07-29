Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Veteran stalwart Willard Katsande leaves Kaizer Chiefs with a ‘heavy heart’

Willard Katsande penned a heartfelt letter following the announcement that he will leave Kaizer Chiefs after serving the club for 10 years.

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Day 05 February 2019 at Kaizer Chiefs Village. Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
“It is with a heavy heart that I must leave my beloved Kaizer Chiefs family,” Katsande wrote.

“I am honoured and eternally grateful to the chairman of the club, Mr Kaizer Motaung, for granting me the opportunity to represent this great institution over the past 10 years.”

Amakhosi confirmed the Zimbabwean’s departure along with Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu and goalkeeper Brylon Petersen.

Meanwhile, Yagan Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Lazalous Kambole have been put on the transfer list.

During his stay at Naturena, Katsande clocked the most appearances as a foreigner, reaching 326 appearances for Amakhosi.

Katsande won four trophies during his stay: two PSL titles (2012/13, 2014/15), Nedbank Cup (2013) and MTN8 (2014). – News24.com

