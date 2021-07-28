Davina Green the villain who ‘murdered’ her role in Jah Prayzah’s Nhoroondo

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Just like the end of most Nollywood films, Jah Prayzah’s latest visual series Nhoroondo left most of his fan in a fragile emotional state, all thanks to actress Davina Green who ‘murdered’ her role of being the ‘evil Mai nini’ just like Nigeria’s ‘evil’ actress Patience Ozokwor (Mai Azuka).

Nehanda Radio caught up with Davina who told us that perfectly executing her given role has created some ‘hate’ against her on social media but the feedback reaffirmed her acting skills.

“I’m glad that I took the challenge and the presence of some social media comments from people who now ‘hate me’ just goes to show I truly became the character,” said Davina.

Davina, a lawyer who originally penetrated the showbiz scene in 2011 as a musician and managed to scoop both local and regional awards for it says it was her first time acting such a role and to her it’s an answered prayer knowing that she did it so well.

“Hearing that I did justice to the role is an answered prayer. This was a first time for me,” she said.

The actress says although she is ‘fairly new’ in the film industry, over the past few years she managed to capture the attention of a number of theatre directors after her first appearance in a local web series earned a NAMA nomination.

“I am fairly new in the acting industry… my first shot acting was in a local web series for a local mobile operator. It grabbed the attention of theatre directors who then cast me in a ZTA play titled ‘The Gang Leader’.

My performance on the play got me a NAMA nomination in 2020 in the Best Theatre Actress category,” she added.

Before taking a break from music to pursue her law degree at the University of Kwazulu Natal Davina was nominated for the ‘Best Newcomer award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) 2014.

She also received two nods in the category of Most Promising African Artist and the Channel O endorsed Best RnB Song, for her track ‘Everytime’ at the inaugural Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which were held in Nigeria in December 2014. Nehanda Radio