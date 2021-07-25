I am not dead: Abednico Ncube

By Robin Muchetu

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South Province Cde Abednico Ncube has dismissed rumours that he succumbed to Covid-19.

Social media was yesterday awash with reports of his alleged death prompting him to clarify the position, stating that he was alive and on the mend.

“I am alive and recovering at home. I did contract Covid-19, I tested positive on 14 July 2021 and went into isolation thereafter. I am taking my medication and following orders from health officials. I am not dead as rumours are saying.

“I am much better. I am able to walk and eat and many other things. I am doing what I was instructed to do like staying away from other people. When the time comes (dying), it will happen, we all will die eventually,” he said.

However, a dark cloud is hanging over the rainbow province following the death of three prominent figures in the past week, all to Covid-19.

Last week Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni succumbed to the virus. The Provincial Education Director for the province Mr Lifius Masukume also died from Covid-19 infection on Friday morning. He had been admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

On Thursday last week, former Matabeleland South Agriculture Society president Mr George Chipengo died at his Spitzkop suburb home in Gwanda Town, also from Covid-19. The Sunday News