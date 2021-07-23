Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

5 feared dead as boat capsizes In Lake Kariba

By Admore Mbonda

At least five people are feared dead after a boat capsized in Lake Kariba in the early hours of Friday.

Three people, including two Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers, were rescued by a local fisherman, Mr Chenjerai Zambezi.

The boat, which was carrying passengers and goods from Nyaodza fishing camp to Nyamhunga township in Kariba, sank due to suspected overloading.

Sources close to the incident say of the eight passengers who were on board, five were still missing. The Herald

