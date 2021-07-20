Zim Govt allows commercialisation of Covid-19 vaccination as virus surges

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Health |

Government has resolved to allow private doctors to charge a “nominal fee” of ZWL434,35 and a nurse ZWL220,64 per Covid-19 vaccination injection.

The Health Ministry confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday. It said it was allocating the vaccines to private clinics and hospitals in infection hotspots.

The private doctors are, however, prohibited from demanding more money.

“The implementation of the vaccination programme which was being done mainly by the public sector is now being extended to private medical aid facilities starting with private hospitals, clinics and private medical aid societies.

“The Covid-19 vaccination remains free in public institutions and the private sector. However, the private sector is allowed to charge a normal administration fee of injection by doctor using AHFoZ claim number 90070 ZWL434, 35, an injection by a nurse 90072 ZWL220, 64. At no point should the private sector charge more than the above stipulated administration fee,” read the statement.

As of yesterday, Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe stood at 85 732, including 55 714 recoveries and 2 697 deaths. A total of 1 184 435 people have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

Government has also reduced staff coming to work to 10% except for the Ministry of Health due to the surge Covid-19 infections and deaths.

As promised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this year, the notice said Civil Servants without vaccination certificates would not be allowed in Zupco buses. Nehanda Radio