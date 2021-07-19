UK based Zim coach Philip Zulu embarks on talent grooming program

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Sports |

Prominent UK based Zimbabwean coach Philip Zulu is embarking on a program to groom young talent through a football grassroots program, the Super Eagles Futsal.

Zulu told Nehanda Radio that the program is affiliated with the Football Association (FA) in England and has football teams which enroll young players from Under 10-24 age groups.

Although his program is still in its early stages Zulu says they have managed to penetrate into some parts of Europe and Africa.

“Our teams are growing and we have merged with some guys from North Africa, we have youngsters from West African countries which includes Eritrea, Ethiopia. We also have Chinese and Middle East people,” he said.

Speaking on working with Zimbabwean talent Zulu said, “Super Eagle Futsal is also a project working on the full development of young Zimbabwean players who are slowly becoming impressive in their technical, skill and creativity.”

He also revealed that one of his players had been shortlisted for trial with a professional top four Premier League team.

“One Zimbabwean young player has been shortlisted for a trial with a top professional premiership top four club in their academy when the season starts in September,” said Zulu.

He however refused to reveal the identity of the young star and the name of the team saying he will do it when ‘the right time comes.’

The coach then clarified that his program is not a scouting program and was just a project which survived on donations from parents.

“I would also like to clarify the misinformation that has been going around. We are not a scouting program, we just help with grooming young talent. We also depend on donations from parents who are generous enough to help out as we train their children,” he said. Nehanda Radio

To get in touch with the program email supereaglesfutsalbonito@gmail.com or mobile +447900817622