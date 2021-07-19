PICTURES: Nosipho Langa the South African hottie in Freeman’s Pombi video

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African actress and video vixen Nosipho Langa (21) better known as Dabae100 on social media became an instant sensation after stealing the limelight from everyone else in Freeman’s Pombi video. Nehanda Radio caught up with her to find out how she got involved in the project.

Surprisingly Langa who seemed confident and experienced in the video said that this was her first time to be in a music video and she has a full time 9 to 5 job where she sells vehicle spare parts.

“I am a dancer and an actress and Freeman hired me through an agency which I am signed to… It was my first time meeting him and I didn’t understand the song so asked them to translate it for me.

“To be honest that was my first ever music video as a vixen and I have a full time 9 to 5 job where I sell car spares,” she said.

Nosipho featured as the dancer in Pombi and she was the girl every man wanted to get along with. She stole the limelight from every other girl in the video through her bottle shaped body and seductive dance skills.

She says although she appeared to be very bubbly and energetic in the video, everything she portrayed in the video was actually the exact opposite of what she is like in real life.

“I am a shy person but being on that video gave me so much confidence,” she added.

Speaking about the video Nosipho said as much as it brought some good vibes for her, it has also brought bad vibes between her and her family as some family members did not agree with her being on the video and doing whatever she was doing.

“I am receiving so much love from Zimbabwe… but I am also getting criticism from family and that’s the biggest challenge,” she added.

Nosipho added that she will keep her head raised high and hopes to get more opportunities like these as she plans to grow her ‘art in dancing and acting.’ Nehanda Radio