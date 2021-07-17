Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chawapiwa set to be off-loaded by AmaZulu

South African Premiership club AmaZulu has opted against keeping one of their midfielders, Talent Chawapiwa, to make way for a new arrival.

Despite earlier indications Chawapiwa would get a chance to fight for his place in the team during the new season, Siya sources have indicated the club’s head coach, Benni McCarthy, has decided against keeping him.

With AmaZulu expected to conclude a deal with Gambian international, Matarr Ceesay, as revealed by the Siya crew, the Durban-based side have decided to part ways with Chawapiwa, to open space for the new arrival.

Chawapiwa (29), struggled for regular game-time, as he made just six starts in Usuthu’s impressive 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign, and was used as a substitute, for the better part of the season.

News reaching the Siya crew is that Skhukhune United is keen on the player, with the indications that talks are underway for his potential move.

As reported by the Siya crew, Siphelele Magubane and Siyabonga Mbatha are the other players who have left AmaZulu, while Sibusiso Mabiliso has already been unveiled at Kaizer Chiefs after exiting the KwaZulu-Natal club. Laduma

