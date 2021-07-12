Former minister Chinamasa in stable condition after ramming into truck

By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa is in a stable condition and recovering well at a private hospital in Harare after he was involved in an accident on Saturday night.

He was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday night in Rusape after ramming a truck that was carrying scrap metal.

In a telephone interview this afternoon, Chinamasa who was in high spirits said he is feeling much better.

“The doctor is monitoring my situation to see if I do not have some internal injuries. I am fit and ready to go.

“I am only waiting for the doctor to monitor my chest otherwise I might be discharged anytime from now.”

He urged the people not to panic.

“I am urging the people not to panic and I’m well and safe,”.

Chinamasa said he narrowly escaped death by a whisker.

“I was saved by the airbags, otherwise we will be talking about something else,” said Chinamasa. The Chronicle