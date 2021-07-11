Prominent academic and UZ lecturer Professor Mpepereki dies

Prominent academic and lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Professor Sheunesu Mpepereki who died yesterday has been described as a hands-on person who loved his country.

He was 70.

He succumbed to Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday.

Family spokesperson Mr Innocent Kaso said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“Nothing is on the ground at the moment, but mourners are gathered at 1977, area D, Westgate,” he said.

UZ Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo described the late academic as a hands-on person who loved his country.

“Indeed we have lost a great man. He had love for his country,” said Prof Mapfumo.

“He was known for his unwavering support for the ruling party (ZANU PF). He was a man of many talents and had a passion for helping people.

“Prof Mpepereki was a hands-on and practical person who championed the production of soyabean. Apart from that, he was a regional and global scientist respected particularly in areas of microbiology and soil chemistry.”

He was formerly a presenter on ZBC TV where he co-hosted “Zvavanhu” with other academics, including the late Dr Vimbai Chivaura, Dr Tafataona Mahoso and Professor Claude Mararike.

After the Land Reform Programme, he also presented “Murimi wanhasi”, a farming programme that aired on ZBC TV.

Prof Mpepereki previously served as board chairperson of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and board member of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

He is survived by his wife and daughter, Nyaradzo. The Sunday Mail