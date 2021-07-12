Chiredzi school head dies

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

Shingai Primary School (Chiredzi) acting head Wendie Saiti (48) is no more. Her husband Supa Saiti confirmed the death to The Mirror. Saiti died of heart failure at Premier Hospital in Chiredzi this morning. She has been ill for some time.

“Wendie was a pillar of strength to me and he whole family. She was a unifier,” said Saiti. She was acting head since 2019 after she was the school’s deputy head for four years.

She did her teaching training at Seke Teachers’ College and graduated in 1995. She taught at Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, Chinyaradze (Zaka) in 1997, Tapudzai in 2006, Mashoko and then Shingai as deputy head in 2015.

She is survived by four children and two grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at 103 Girraffe Road, Chiredzi.