Green with Love: Mai Titi buys daughter Felisha a car for her birthday

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Mai TT has gifted her daughter Felisha with a car for her birthday. The comedian born Felistas Murata took to social media to celebrate her daughter’s birthday with images of her handing over the car keys to Felisha who is her first born.

She captioned the pictures saying, “The CEO now drives herself to school and work Happy birthday fifi my gift from me to you: Always remember I love you.”

In a different post the comedian who recently celebrated her own birthday, celebrated her daughter with a lengthy caption saying;

“One day all those late nights and early mornings will pay off. All the sacrifices will make sense, you will understand what I meant when I said there is no food for a lazy man.

“In this world were you can’t rely on anybody for survival, you need to Empower yourself, build an Empire for yourself so that when they let you down? You lean on your Empire.

“I’m doing the best I can so that when I leave this earth you will still stand for yourself. I love you fifi you are the best that has ever happened to me. Happy birthday my daughter, the first fruit of my womb. Omalicha, my tourist attraction lol.”

It would appear that Mai TT is looking at changing the colour of the car after later posting; “She’s so much in love with pink any company which can change this car to pink ??😳 app me”

Felisha also known as Fifi is a brand ambassador for a local fashion boutique and is probably one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the country as she runs different revenue generating projects in Harare.