Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo loses battle with Covid-19

By Botho Molosankwe | IOL |

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has died of Covid-19 related complications. He was 53. Makhubo died on Friday after being hospitalised last week.

On June 20, Makhubo’s offices reported that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process.

“Gauteng and, indeed, Johannesburg are officially in a third wave and residents are urged to take the necessary non-medical precautions seriously, and to ensure they wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement, in compliance with the level 3 regulations currently in place,” his office said at the time.

Last week his office announced that he had been admitted to hospital as he continued his battle against Covid-19.

Mlimandlela Ndamase, his spokesperson said at the time: “Councillor Geoffrey Makhubo, has been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications. This follows a positive test result for Covid-19 late last month.

|The Executive Mayor will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied of his recovery. The Mayor has encouraged once more that all residents take all necessary precautions to remain safe and to avoid infection.

|This includes strict adherence to non-medical practices of wearing masks, sanitizing regularly and minimising movement in line with the Level 4 restrictions announced by the President.”