Chamisa to headline discussion on how youths can lead change in Africa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is on Saturday expected to headline a discussion taking place in Nigeria that centres on how young people can lead societal change in Africa.

The project is being led by the The Bridge Leadership Foundation and will see Chamisa join (online) over 5,000 Audacious Youths at the 11th Career Day Conference.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Chamisa hinted that he is going to spell out his vision for Africa. Among some of the fundamentals, he said he is going to push for one visa for the continent and instigating a fundamental debate on building strong institutions on the continent.

On young people stepping up to the plate and leading, the opposition leader said: “If you are not too young to vote you can’t be too young to be voted for”.

Chamisa said his vision entails pushing for the defeat of legislative impediments to young people in order to promote their participation in politics by encouraging the youths to occupy institutions like Parliament, Councils and Chambers of Commerce.

According to poster released by the organisers, the conversations to be held on Saturday, 10am will focus on the role of young people in leading societal change and how they can help drive national competitiveness and champion economic growth.

The physical venue will be: NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Plot 496 Ahmadu Bello Way, Gwarimpa Expressway, Deeper Life Junction (Near Next Cash and Carry), Kado, Abuja.

Chamisa is expected to contribute to the conference via an online address.