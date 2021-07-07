Zimbabwean striker targets DStv Prem switch, surfaces at club

A Zimbabwean striker has surfaced in Mzansi and training with Sekhukhune United with a view of completing a move to the DStv Premier Soccer League.

Having already started their pre-season in preparation for their first season in the topflight, Sekhukhune United have been busy reinforcing their squad, and as confirmed by sources close to the club, Zimbabwean forward Remington Masuku has surfaced for trials under Macdonald Makhubedu and Thabo Senong.

Masuku has been plying his trade in Botswana for the country’s topflight outfit Botswana Defence Force XI.

However, due to the suspension of football in Botswana since March last year, the player has been affected in his progress.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to impress at Babina Noko for a chance to revive his career and to help the club achieve its goals in the first season in the elite league.

Masuku has two caps for the Zimbabwe Under-17 national team and four for the Under-20 side. He scored seven goals and had nine assists from 14 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign before the suspension of the season. –Soccer Laduma