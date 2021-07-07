Chinotimba Medical Centre robbers get away with US$22k

By Leonard Ncube

The two suspected armed robbers who raided the Chinotimba Medical Centre in Victoria Falls on Sunday made off with US$22 177, police have revealed. The suspects stabbed a security guard twice before spraying his eyes with sanitiser.

They took US$12 177 from a safe and took away another containing US$10 000.

The duty security guard Mr Mthulisi Ncube of Peace Security was rushed to hospital after sustaining stab wounds on the arm and finger.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda appealed to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to inform the police.

He also implored business premises to beef up their security, including installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and lighting.

Insp Banda said Mr Ncube (36) started duty at Chinotimba Medical Centre on Saturday at around 6pm in the company of a female nurse aged 48.

At around 2:30am, Mr Ncube saw an unknown person walking in a corridor inside the premises.

“The suspect charged at Mr Ncube wielding a knife and stabbed him on the right arm and left index finger. A second suspect showed up and pointed a pistol at Mr Ncube who gave up the fight immediately. The two suspects force-marched the security guard to the reception where they tied him to a visitors’ bench after spraying his eyes with sanitiser liquid,” said Insp Banda.

He said they also gagged him using a scarf and masking tape.

The two suspects allegedly proceeded to the administration office where they used an iron bar to forcibly remove a metal money safe from the wall where it was mounted.

They also allegedly broke another safe from the pharmacy and emptied it. Inside there was US$12 177.

The suspects took the other safe which had US$10 000 inside.

“We are saying, members of the business community should maximise security at their premises especially by way of CCTVs. They should also serialise gadgets that can be serialised for purposes of identification and make sure their premises are well lit especially outside,” said Insp Banda.

He encouraged security companies to equip security guards for their safety and that of the premises. The Chronicle