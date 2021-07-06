‘Bedridden’ Marry Chiwenga unable to stand trial, case moved to September

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged and ailing wife, Marry Mubaiwa’s trial on attempted murder and money-laundering charges has been postponed to September 7 after her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa indicated her client is not yet fit.

Mubaiwa is currently out of bail facing charges including attempted murder of the VP, money laundering, fraud and assault. Her passport is with the clerk of court as part of her bail conditions.

She tried several times to get her passport to travel to South Africa and get treatment but failed because the court considered her a flight risk. Her doctors said she has “severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined.”

Her lawyer said Mubaiwa was no longer hospitalised but not fit to stand trial hence it was moved to September.

“The trial has been postponed again to September 7, 2021 because she is still not well. She is no longer hospitalised, but is unable to go through trial now,” Mtetwa said.

Recently, Mubaiwa was worried with her bail conditions which have resulted in her failing to travel to South Africa for urgent treatment after she was diagnosed with severe lymphoedema which has caused “gross swelling of both hands and feet” and “large open wounds on both arms with some degree of granulation.”

She claimed to have sustained the disease from the White City bombing that happened on 23 June 2018.

The 39 year old former model was arrested in December 2019 and is accused of attempted murder of her husband who was gravely ill in a South African hospital.

She also faces charges of money laundering and fraud relating to a house and luxury vehicles allegedly bought in South Africa and China, allegations she denies.

She however, accuses the Vice President of fabricating the charges to swing a child custody battle in his favour after the vice president filed for divorce. Nehanda Radio