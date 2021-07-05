Old Mutual to open first funeral service branch in Bulawayo

Diversified financial services provider, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, has ventured into the funeral services business to provide what it called “end-to-end funeral services”.

The group will be opening its first branch in Pelandaba, Bulawayo, this month and there are plans to open other branches in strategic locations across the country.

In a statement, group chief executive officer Mr Sam Matsekete said the entry into the funeral services was inspired “by a strong quest at Old Mutual to continue to enhance the experience our customers have as they access our services”.

“As a responsible business, we have continued to leverage on our experience and diverse presence in the market to provide service that is efficient, convenient, accessible”.

Mr Matsekete said the establishment of the funeral business added to the group’s bouquet of integrated services designed to serve the community at all levels.

“It is testimony to our sustained confidence in the local market and our commitment to continue playing our role in the country’s economic development.”

Old Mutual currently offers services to clients via a focused range of products including life assurance, asset management, unit trusts, property development and management, short-term insurance and banking services.

Through the funeral business, Old Mutual said it will complement its existing funeral insurance cash benefit plan with an alternative for clients who prefer access services from under one roof. The group intends to roll out additional branches in the second half of the year.

Speaking on the opening of the Pelandaba branch last week, Old Mutual life assurance company managing director, Rutendo Magorimbo, said the new business reaffirms the group’s commitment to being their customer’s lifetime financial partner.

“As an innovative business, we remain responsive to the aspirations and needs of our customers and the establishment of this end-to-end service will further strengthen the value proposition we offer our clients.”

She added: “We remain committed to growing our footprint in the country through strategic, sustainable and ground-breaking investments and partnerships that generate value for both customers and shareholders.” The Chronicle