FBC Kwekwe branch closes after staff test Covid-19 positive

By Michael Magoronga

FBC Bank’s Kwekwe Branch has been temporarily closed to allow for disinfection of the premises after some staff members tested positive for covid-19 pandemic.

In a notice to clients and stakeholders, management said the branch was closed effective July 3 until further notice.

“We advise our clients and stakeholders that FBC Bank Kwekwe Branch has been temporarily closed effective 3rd July until further notice.

“This is to allow disinfection and contact tracing following detection of a Covid-19 case at the branch,” read part of the notice. The Chronicle

