Mliswa takes dig at Matanga for failing to report accident with police car

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has accused Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga of being involved in an accident with a police vehicle but failing to report this at work back in 2018.

According to Mliswa, Matanga in 2018, was allegedly involved in a road traffic accident while driving a Ford Ranger, licence plate ZRP403R, a police vehicle. He added that the accident involved a 3rd party vehicle which was a Toyota Hiace truck, registration ACK7111.

After the accident, the police vehicle was allegedly repaired at the cost of USD13,096.22 at Kingfisher Auto Motors T/A Grand Auto Body Shop whilst the 3rd Party vehicle was repaired at Supreme Panel Beaters to the tune of USD4,990.00 using the registration details of a stationery ZRP Transport Reserve vehicle.

Mliswa said despite being a police vehicle, Matanga chose not to report the accident to the office and it “is clearly criminal and fraudulent.”

“Here we are again, part 2 which again involves vehicles, both police and private but this time the repair and maintenance of. It is alleged that CGM is known to often drive inebriated thus being involved in various RTAs that are swept under the rug,

“I’ve never personally had the opportunity to conduct breathalysers so I’ll just leave that there. However let’s take a look at today’s allegations with the corresponding evidence….

“What you have here is, early in 2018, CGM (Commissioner General Matanga) was allegedly involved in a RTA (Road Traffic Accident) while driving a Ford Ranger, licence plate ZRP403R. The accident involved a 3rd party vehicle which was a Hiace truck, registration ACK7111.

“The police vehicle was repaired at the cost of USD13,096.22 at Kingfisher Auto Motors T/A Grand Auto Body Shop whilst the 3rd Party vehicle was repaired at Supreme Panel Beaters to the tune of USD4,990.00 BUT using the reg details of a stationery ZRP Transport Reserve vehicle.

“Registration number ZRP115T. This ZRP vehicle, ZRP115T, was NEVER involved in an accident. This accident was NEVER reported. Using the details of the police vehicle, ZRP115T, is clearly criminal and fraudulent,” he said.

Mliswa accused one Assistant Commissioner Hlapiso of initiating “the fraudulent payment to cover for Matanga accident with the police vehicle repair to the 3rd party vehicle.

“Interestingly, Grand Auto Supreme Panel Beaters are sister companies, maybe making it easier to perpetuate the fraudulent transactions,” Mliswa alleged.

Mliswa again raised another issue against Matanga. He alleged that on the 8th of March 2017, Matanga purchased a Mercedes Benz, PL2880 from the CMED. On the 3rd of April 2017, a month later, the car was repaired at ZIMOCO, to the tune of USD3,596.95.

He accused Matanga of servicing the car at the expense of his office five months after ownership of the vehicle had been passed on to him in 2017.

“On the 21st August 2017, the same vehicle was again repaired at ZIMOCO at a total cost of USD2237.76. This was over 5 months after ownership of the vehicle had been passed on to him. This is clear abuse of office as he was not entitled to the privilege of having his private vehicle repaired using police funds.

“Another case in point is when CGM allegedly authorised the purchase of Ford Ranger, Reg Number ZRP334R by Assistant Commissioner Hlapiso before the vehicle had reached 100,000kms for 3 years.

“Such a transaction would be contrary to government policy on purchasing a Govt vehicle by senior officers, I believe there’s a circular to that effect.

“I’ve it on good authority that any RTA involving police cars, as with civilian cars, must be reported to the nearest police station.

“CGM failed to report the accidents he’s been involved in as per law. Furthermore, radio comms of the accident must be generated to the Transport Officer. Most importantly, I’m further advised, there must be a Board of Inquiry, to be appointed by the Secretary of Home Affairs

“No prizes for guessing all the above was not actioned! So who polices the police? How do the corrupt fight corruption? Again I’ll be submitting a formal report on this and again I’ll look forward to the full wrath of the law serving justice,” he said. Nehanda Radio