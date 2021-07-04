Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Dynamos in mourning again as former player, administrator dies

The Dynamos Football Club family is mourning yet again following the death of one of DeMbare’s greatest sons, Simon Sachiti yesterday.

In a statement released yesterday, Dynamos described the late Sachiti as a rare gem in the star-studded Glamour Boys team of the 1970s, a generation that played a massive role in transforming DeMbare into a formidable force in Zimbabwean football. Sachiti also served in the club’s leadership with some of the posts he held being that of secretary-general.

His death comes as Dynamos are still mourning two of their sons, David Mandigora and Misheck Chidzambwa. The Sunday News

