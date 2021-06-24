Thief snatches US$19 000 from car

By Michelle Nyanzira

A suspected thief snatched a bag containing US$19 000 from a vehicle belonging to a non-governmental organisation in Bulawayo before speeding off in an unregistered vehicle.

The incident occurred last Thursday at about 11AM.

This was after the Organisation for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID) employee had parked the vehicle along Fort Street between 14th and 15th Avenue to relieve himself.

The 33-year-old employee, whose name has not been released, had made a stop while on his way to Bulilima district clinics to deliver the money.

He was in the company of two employees from a car hire company from where he had hired a Toyota Hilux, they were travelling in.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the theft.

“We are investigating a theft case where an unknown person snatched a bag containing US$19 396, HP laptop, laptop charger and several documents all valued US$21 000 from a vehicle which was parked at a garage situated along Fort Street between 14th and 15th Avenue and sped off in a black Toyota Wish without number plates. Nothing was recovered,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the suspect pounced on the trio after one of them had briefly opened the rear passenger door to relieve himself.

Insp Ncube said the driver tried to chase after the speeding driver but he could not catch up due to congestion in the city centre.

“A report was made at Bulawayo Central Police Station who attended the scene. No arrest has been made so far. As police, we are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to come forward,” said Insp Ncube.

Cases of thieves breaking into cars are on the rise in the city with the police discouraging members of the public from leaving valuables in cars.

Insp Ncube also urged members of the public to be security conscious whenever they are carrying large sums of money in vehicles.

Last year, a gold mine employee lost nearly US$50 000 to thieves who broke into his car minutes after he had sold gold to a dealer in Bulawayo. The Chronicle