Madlela, Sandy land roles on Netflix film

By Mthabisi Tshuma

South Africa-based Becky Casting Agency is continuing to promote local talent in the neighbouring country’s film industry with the latest recruits being Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele, Nigel Maritinyu and Madlela Skhobokhobo who have landed roles on a forthcoming Netflix film.

The trio is set to feature in a film titled The Bad Bishop as supporting acts alongside SA gurus Warren Masemola, Israel Makoo and Brenda Ngxoli.

In an interview, an excited Becky Casting Agency founder, Bekezela “Becky” Dube who hails from Matobo, said after being entrusted with the role to scout for actors, she thought of promoting her fellow countrymen.

She said she is doing quite well as a casting agency down South and will continue to use that platform to promote local talent as she hopes to see the actors grow to be recognised internationally.

“Clinching such a deal (casting for Netflix film) feels great because I’ve hustled my way up. Being entrusted as a casting agency for The Bad Bishop means that I can assist any talented actor. I opted for Zimbabweans, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Sandra Ndebele and Nigel as they’re very talented.

“This is actually big as I recently provided five models for a DStv advert showing how my good work is being recognised everywhere,” said Becky.

She said the movie will be shot in Limpopo in September.

“Main characters are South Africans with some being from Nigeria. I’m yet to do auditions for other characters in Venda but since I was given such authority of casting, I had to consider a few Zimbabweans.

“Sandra plays the role of Pastor Bororo’s wife, who is one of the leads. Madlela Skhobokhobo’s character is Sizwe’s uncle who is a taxi owner while Nigel is the special effects supervisor (IT guy),” she said.

The film, Becky said, will feature well-known actors that include Masemola, Makoo, Brenda Ngxoli, Dineo Ntshabeleng, Nicholas Mabuza, Mothusi Chebeletsane, Zenzo Nqobe and Xolile Tshabalala.

Madlela Skhobokhobo who was earlier this year, cast by Becky for another film production, said a lot more is yet to come.

“It’s always an honour to get such lucrative deals. A dream never dies and a lot more is in store,” said Madlela Skhobokhobo who in April, featured on an Easter advert for one of the leading retail stores in South Africa.

Said Sandy: “I’m super excited. It’s a big deal and I’m happy and grateful that I landed the role. The future looks bright guys.”

Nigel who is popular for featuring on the Comic Pastor’s skits said: “I’m really humbled to have been selected. It’s not something I was expecting and I’m so grateful to Becky Casting Agency for believing in me.” The Chronicle