Warriors drawn in same group with Senegal

14,498

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Warriors were yesterday drawn in the same group with Africa’s top-ranked side Senegal in Group C of the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup set to run from July 7-18 in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastarn Cape, South Africa.

The Warriors going through their paces. (file photo)
Record six-time winners of the regional competition, Zimbabwe will be using the tournament as a preparatory event for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers slated for September.

Other Group C sides are Mozambique and Namibia.

Hosts South Africa are also in an intriguing group that includes neighbours Lesotho, Botswana and Eswatini. Bafana Bafana and Botswana have long been foes in this regional competition.

Defending champions Zambia will face Malawi and the island nations of Madagascar and Comoros in their first-round pool.

Only the top team in each group and the best placed runner-up will advance to the semi-finals.

The competition takes on a new format for 2021, with the 12 teams split into three groups, each containing four teams.

This ensures each side will play a minimum of three matches and there will be no Plate competition.

2021 Cosafa Cup draw
Group A: South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana

Group B: Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, Comoros

Group C: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia. The Chronicle

