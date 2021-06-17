Muzarabani in new PSL record win

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe cricket fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was part of the historic night when his team, Multan Sultans, set a new record winning margin in the Pakistan Super League.

Muzarabani took a wicket as Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs. This was the biggest winning margin in the PSL history, which also saw Sultans becoming the first team to win by a margin of over 100 runs.

They broke the record of Islamabad United, who had beaten Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs during the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020. Sultans, who had set their opponents a target of 184 runs, were dominant with the ball as Gladiators crashed out for just 73 runs.

Gladiators’ score was the second-lowest total in PSL history, after Lahore Qalandars’ 59 in 2017 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Muzarabani was among with the wicket-takers on Wednesday and his 1/8 was only bettered by the extraordinary spell of 3/7 from South African bowling wizard, Imran Tahir. Both players bowled two overs each.

But for Muzarabani, that was his second wicket in as many games. The Zimbabwean made his debut in the PSL last Sunday when they beat Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.

Sultans, who are under the charge of Zimbabwe legend, Andy Flower, have now won three games on the trot and have enhanced their play-off chances ahead of the last two rounds of matches.

Sultans are fourth on the log standings with eight points, two above Karachi Kings in fifth place. They also have a healthy net run rate. The top four teams qualify for the play-offs.

Sultan’s score on Wednesday was built on the bedrock of opener Shan Masood’s 73 off 42 balls. West Indies batsman, Johnson Charles, was second best with 47 runs as the Sultans posted 183/5 in 20 overs.

Masood walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.

Flower’s men are making up for their poor start in the PSL which saw them lose four of the five matches they had played before the PSL was halted in March.

The tournament was shelved after a Covid-19 outbreak which saw seven people, including six players, record positive tests. Sultans play Lahore Qalandars in their next match on Friday. The Herald