Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Dynamos Legend David Mandigora dies

26,857

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors and Dynamos legend David Mandigora has died. He was 64.

David Mandigora
David Mandigora

Mandigora passed on at his home in Vainona early this morning.
His former teammate and close friend Laban Kandi confirmed the news to The Herald this afternoon.
“I can confirm that David (Mandigora) has died. He passed on early this morning at his Vainona residence,” he said.
According to reports, Mandigora was due to undergo an undisclosed operation today.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Related Articles

A look at some of the best defensive midfielders to emerge…

20,016

Battle of the Zambezi with a difference

11,432

The day Kandi demystified Shaya

16,938

Kandi speaks on DeMbare problems

20,306
You might also like More from author
Comments