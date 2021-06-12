Dynamos Legend David Mandigora dies

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors and Dynamos legend David Mandigora has died. He was 64.

Mandigora passed on at his home in Vainona early this morning.

His former teammate and close friend Laban Kandi confirmed the news to The Herald this afternoon.

“I can confirm that David (Mandigora) has died. He passed on early this morning at his Vainona residence,” he said.

According to reports, Mandigora was due to undergo an undisclosed operation today.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.