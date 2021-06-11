Football star, Kadewere to feature on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo

By Mthabisi Tshuma

The long wait for online drama series, Wadiwa Wepa Moyo, which was a hit among audiences last year, is about to come to an end as the second season is expected to be released sometime next month.

New names are set to hit the small screens in the second season and notable among them is Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) striker, Tino Kadewere who is back home for the off-season break. His role is set to bring to reality, that of the main actor, Man Tawa (Everson Chieza) as he is an ambitious player who wishes to play for Manchester United.

The series production manager, Kudakwashe Jani said the long wait for the series that was a hit among many during the intense lockdown last year, will soon be over. He promised fans a thrilling second season that will retain the initial cast and have a lot of new additions.

“We’ve started shooting the second season and fans should expect a drama-filled storyline. A few new characters have been added for the new season that’s likely to hit the screens sometime in July.

“The new acts include Tino who is a friend of Man Tawa. Tino is a young Zimbabwean carrying the flag high for Zimbabwe, something that we’re doing in a different discipline so collaborating with him is elevating the production to greater heights,” said Jani.

He said when the opportunity to work with Tino came by, they did not think twice adding that working with him was a great honour.

One of the cast members, songstress-cum-actress Lee McHoney who plays the role of Mai Noku said she was excited to be back on set. She said her role will be bigger this season and she is up for the challenge.

“Everything is going great. For now, we’re just establishing shots and extra scenes. We’ll start shooting episode scenes in the coming weeks.

I’m generally excited about my role this season as the script is challenging, but I’m on it.

“I’m also hoping to get bigger roles in bigger films after this, even internationally,” said the up-minded Lee McHoney.

On acting with Tino, she said: “I haven’t met him, although I’d have loved to.” The Chronicle