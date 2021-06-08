Williams eager to return for Bangladesh series

By Mehluli Sibanda

After missing the two-match Test series against Pakistan last month, Zimbabwe Test cricket captain Sean Williams is eager to play his part in the longer version against Bangladesh.

Williams sat out the two Tests against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club because of a soft tissue injury to his left hand.

Former skipper Brendan Taylor captained the side in the two Tests in which the Chevrons performed badly in two matches, which they lost by an innings.

As Zimbabwe prepare to face Bangladesh, Williams resumed training at Old Hararians and says he is no longer in pain.

“My hand is a lot better and I have no pain, which is great. Friday was my first day back at training with some of the national team guys.

We had all been doing running sessions two weeks prior to meeting,” Williams said.

It was tough sitting out the two tests for the left-hander, considering that it was a home series, and his team performed well below par.

He has now boldly declared that they aim to redeem themselves against Bangladesh by registering a win.

“For me sitting out the Test series against Pakistan at home was tough. We want to win against Bangladesh and it’s that simple,” he said.

All national team players not involved in Zimbabwe A’s two-match four-day series against South Africa A are training with the senior side at Old Hararians.

Bangladesh are expected to jet into Zimbabwe on June 29 for a tour consisting of all three formats of the game, which include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Although Zimbabwe Cricket and the Bangladesh Cricket Board are yet to release the official tour fixtures, the Tests have reportedly been reduced to one, with the T20Is set to be increased to four. The Chronicle