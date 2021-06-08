WATCH: Zimpost staff protest low salaries

By Yvonne Ncube

Zimpost workers have staged a sleep-in at the company’s backyard over low salaries which they said were turning them destitute.

They told Chronicle the lowest paid was getting about $3 000 monthly, about US$36. At around 7pm yesterday, the workers were singing and chanting slogans and vowed to sleep at the premises until their grievances are addressed.

Southern Region Workers chairperson Mr Sihawuliso Ndutshwa said employees were incapacitated.

“We have no food, no money for rentals, no transport fares, no school fees, no exam fees for our children. Today we say no to delayed peanuts. $3000 is too little to sustain us,” said Mr Ndutshwa.

Zimpost Workers Committee secretary general Mr David Mambare said workers have chosen to demonstrate outside working hours to show their commitment despite their incapacitation. The Chronicle