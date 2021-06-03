Ziyambi rewarded with politburo seat after reckless scolding of judges

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF has appointed former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa as acting Political Commissar and rewarded Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi with a politburo seat after he scolded High Court judges recently.

The Commissariate post fell vacant after war veterans leader Victor Matemadanda was fired in March. Chinamasa who has been seen as one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top allies was on Wednesday appointed in an acting capacity for one of the top ruling party jobs.

According to the ruling party’s communication department, Matemadanda has now accepted to take an ambassadorial role in Mozambique.

Ziyambi will now be involved and he can participate in the politburo, Zanu PF’s highest decision making body.

Recently, Ziyambi made ‘reckless’ accusations that judges are captured by “foreign forces” to tarnish and destabilise the “Second Republic” after a High Court judgment blocking the extension of Luke Malaba’s term as Chief Justice.

His sentiments prompted pressure from different sectors of society who argued the Minister should resign or risk being fired by Mnangagwa. But the ruling party has responded otherwise.

This comes after High Court Judges Justice Jester Charewa, Justice Happias Zhou and Justice Edith Mushore declared that Justice Malaba’s five-year extension term of office by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was illegal.

Malaba turned 70 on 15 May 2021, meaning he is now retired.

But Ziyambi took particular aim at Justice Zhou for allegedly being an anti Mnangagwa and an ally of Judge President George Chiweshe, who is viewed suspiciously as an ally of vice president Constantino Chiwenga, wondering why Chiweshe was not cited in the lawsuit that led to the cancelation of Malaba’s extension of tenure.

Among other recommendations made in the politburo, the Women and Youth Leagues will do elections from lower structure to the National Executive Committee by September this year.

The ruling party also said its preparation for the National Conference was underway and it will be held in October and it is at that Conference where timelines for Central Elections will be crafted.

Ex Vice President Kembo Mohadi who resigned from government after his alleged serial sex scandals were exposed recently is now stationed at the party headquarters full time.