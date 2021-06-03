Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Cassper Nyovest injured while training for boxing match with Prince Kaybee

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be taking his boxing match with producer Prince Kaybee seriously.

Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest
The rapper has been in training since last year when he was expected to fight fellow rapper AKA.

Although his match with rival AKA is still in the balance Cass is currently preparing to face his other rival Prince Kaybee.

Cassper who has been posting a series of videos of himself training for the match against Prince Kaybee shared on twitter that during his sparring session he injured himself.

“Got hurt sparring today. Boxing is not play-play. Now and then you’ll get a harsh reminder.

“Wonder how long it’ll take to recover so I can get back while we wait for that clown ro step up to the challenge. Loud mouth with no action. Phone full of memes, empty heart,” said Cassper.

This comes a week after the ‘Move for Me’ rapper reignited his long time beef with Prince Kaybee calling for other celebrities to join in and make ‘celebrity boxing’ a normal thing as it has proved to be a good income avenue in other countries. Nehanda Radio

