Hunt walked away from Kaizer Chiefs with a cool R15 million

Kaizer Chiefs parted ways with a hefty amount of money just so they could get rid of coach Gavin Hunt last week.

Hunt was sacked after a poor season, which currently sees the Soweto giants lying in 11th and trying to avoid the relegation/promotion playoffs less than a year after they were challenging for the title under German Ernst Middendorp.

According to The Citizen’s Phakaaathi, AmaKhosi paid R15 million just to buy the struggling coach out of his contract.

“The situation was getting more unworkable each day,” a source says, according to the report.

“Hunt and Chiefs management were not getting along anymore. There were too many issues at play. That is why they decided to just buy him out of his contract so they can do damage control,” the source said.

The club are currently under a Fifa transfer ban and weren’t allowed to sign any players during Hunt’s tenure in charge, an issue that many fans understood.

However, Hunt wanted to have the final say on who the club brought in and who was allowed to leave once the ban was lifted.

Meanwhile, Hunt has broken his silence days after being sacked by the Amakhosi following a disaster first campaign at the club.

Gavin Hunt was named as Ernst Middendorp’s successor at the beginning of the season with much expectancy however things went awfully wrong for him at Kaizer Chiefs. The four-time league champion was the most successful manager in the PSL following Pitso Mosimane’s departure however, with the Amakhosi languishing in 11th position in the league with just two games to go, Kaizer Motaung decided enough is enough.

Gavin Hunt has since broken his silence without divulging too much of information regarding his next move after being sacked for the first time in his lengthy career by Kaizer Chiefs.

“I can’t say anything,” recently axed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt said regarding his dismissal as quoted by Phakaaathi.

While a number of clubs will undoubtedly be interested in securing his services despite his turbulent time at Naturena, Hunt refused to divulge any information regarding his next move, “It is right at the end of the season so not much is going to happen now,”

Gavin Hunt has already been linked with a swift return to football following his stint at Kaizer Chiefs. The former SuperSport United coach may very well be tapped up by his former side with Kaitano Tembo coming under increasing pressure due to inconsistent results.

Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker is another manager under serious pressure given the fact that his side have found themselves in the relegation battle and it won’t be a surprise to see the recently axed Kaizer Chiefs manager replace him at the club come next season. — IOL Sport