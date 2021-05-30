Staff loan scandal rocks Zimra

By Fani Mapfumo

A staff loan scandal has rocked Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) amid reports that employees are up in arms with management after an email was sent informing them that the fund has been exhausted.

Insiders told Zim Morning Post that an email was sent by the Zimra Acting director Human Capital, Samuel Sithole notifying the employees that the fund has been exhausted hence no new applications were to be done.

“Please be advised that from henceforth, we are no longer issuing staff loans as we have fully disbursed all available funding meant for that purpose. We shall keep you updated as the funding situation improves” reads the email contents.

However, sources said they were shocked to receive the email which informed them that the funds have been exhausted when no one knew of the availability of such funds.

“Everyone was shocked because such a facility was never announced,” said one senior manager adding: “The whole thing is a scandal.”

“We now want to know the beneficiaries of the said loans because not even a memo was circulated internally informing us that we can apply for such a facility,” the source said.

The source also said executive management has a tendency of recreating facilities for the top brass without informing the whole organisation.

“This email could have been sent to the wrong people because the executive management has a tendency of creating loan facilities for themselves,” opined the source.

Last year Zim Morning Post exposed how Zimra senior managers benefited from exorbitant loans at a time when the organisation was up in arms with employees over salary increments and improvement of the working conditions.

In April Zimra announced that it surpassed its revenue collections’ target for the fourth quarter to December 2020 with five out of the 11 revenue heads performing above their quarterly targets while six heads performed below the quarterly target.

Overall revenue collection amounted to $94,4 billion, 11,3 percent ahead of the expected collections of $84,8 billion.

According to the 2020 4th quarter bulletin released by Treasury, tax revenues added up to $89,9 billion, or 95,2 percent of total revenues, while non-tax revenues accounted for $4,5 billion, (4,8 percent of total revenues). Zim Morning Post