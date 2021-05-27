Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘Mpilo fire destroyed US$500k worth of property… one doctor injured’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

A fire that gutted the doctors’ residence at Bulawayo’s Mpilo Hospital saw one doctor suffer a fractured leg and caused property damage estimated at least US$500 000, says the medical facility’s acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya.

In a statement, Prof Ngwenya said the Fire Brigade reportedly arrived after more than 30 minutes with faulty equipment and was still carrying out a forensic investigation to discover the cause of the fire.

“The estimated cost of damage to property is around US$ 500 000. We hope to rise up from this terrible setback, and continue to give service to many of our patients,” he said.

As the fire was spreading over the 39-room double storey building, doctors and nurses among other health workers had to jump through the windows leaving valuable possessions burning.

Prof Ngwenya said two people were physically affected but they were stable.

Dr Munashe Nigel Mudumiso tweeted: “I lost everything I owned in the fire. I escaped through the window. But what matters is the gift of life. I’m grateful.”

Another Mpilo doctor Misheck Ruwende said: “At least we’re all alive, but a few items bought by poor doctors perished. It never rains…” Nehanda Radio

