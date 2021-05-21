Makekepe yet to announce official squad ahead of Chibuku Cup

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa

Harare giants Caps United FC, on Thursday, revealed that there are yet to announce their official squad that will compete in the Chibuku Super Cup which is set to get underway on Saturday.

This was said during a media briefing held in Harare, as the team officially launched what they described as a ‘state-of-the-art’ website.

The Green Machine announced their 5-year deal with Harare’s budding cyber security company, Advanced Innovation (AI).

Speaking to members of the media and other stakeholders that were present, AI’s representative, Paul Mlilo promised fans that the final Caps United squad will be made known through their new website tomorrow (Friday) at exactly 2pm.

“This website is designated in a manner that everyone is provided with all the Caps United information be it fixtures, the club’s trophies and player stats, only to mention a few.

“Tomorrow at exactly 2pm, be ready to see the official Caps United squad for the Chibuku Cup on this newly designed website,” Mlilo said.

Meanwhile, the head of the club’s commercial and media department, Raymond Gonte also weighed in to emphasise that the website is what every Makepekepe fan has been waiting for.

He also said it is one the best websites in Africa, pointing out that it resembles some features of world class clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Liverpool.

“This website is what we call a state-of-the-art website which every Caps United supporter was anticipating.

“When AI designated this site for us, there are certain features that were replicated from some of the European big clubs around the world including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid,” he said.

In addition, Mlilo added that the new site which is already running, will enable fans to pay for their home games via online payments, through a facility he denoted as a Supporters Card.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Chibuku Super Cup, the 2016 League Champions will take on Yadah FC at the giant National Sports Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

The match will be the first to be broadcast live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) who recently struck a deal with PSL to livestream all the Chibuku tournament games.

The tournament will see the resumption of football in Zimbabwe after more than 12 months of no action as result of government’s strict Covid-19 regulations.

It will be played in a round-robin format amongst four groups and will serve as the curtain raiser to the much anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) which is slated for July.