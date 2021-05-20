Fans turn against Downs to support Ahly

A group of Mamelodi Sundowns fans have turned against their own team to support Al Ahly for the Caf Champions League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The group, which mainly compromises members of Mamelodi branches, was at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday clad in Ahly jerseys to cheer the arrival of former coach Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian team for their training.

However, the local fans’ alliance to the Red Devils does not sit very well with The Brazilians family who are accusing them of being ‘sellouts’.

“How can you do that to your own club? These people are sellouts,” says Sundowns fan Freddy Mngomezulu.

“We (Sundowns) are not only representing ourselves but the country. How would they dare do that?”

However, Terry Mokale, who led the group of fans to meet Mosimane and Al Ahly in Pretoria, has defended their actions and spelled out that they will be supporting the Egyptian team in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

“Wherever Pitso goes, we support him. We will be supporting Al Ahly on Saturday,” Mokale tells KickOff.com.

“This is a free country. We are free to support the team we want to support. We have been with Pitso in good and bad times and this will not change on Saturday.

“When some Sundowns fans wanted Pitso out of the team we stood behind him. When fans turned against him during the game against Ajax Cape Town at Lucas Moripe Stadium, we were there to support him.

“I don’t know what’s the problem here, people saying this and that. This is the same thing that happened with [Cristiano] Ronaldo. When he left Real Madrid, his fans went to support Juventus.

“This also happens in politics, there are people that support EEF but are ANC members. It’s a pity fans are not allowed at stadiums; we were going to come to Lucas Moripe Stadium wearing our jerseys to support Al Ahly.”

Al Ahly come to Tshwane with a 2-0 lead after winning the first leg in Cairo. – KickOff