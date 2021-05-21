Green Machine register Zhuwawu

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United yesterday made a U-turn and registered injured forward John Zhuwawu. The striker is carrying an injury and could be sidelined for the next two months, and the Green Machine had decided to drop him from their squad.

However, he has since been registered, taking the place of midfielder Tellmore Pio, who has been excused, due to contractual complications.

Pio was on the books of Harare City in 2020 and Makepekepe were not ready to engage into a boardroom tussle with the municipal team.

“CAPS United have registered Zhuwawu (John) and dropped Pio,” sources said.

“They know the complications involved and they have decided to register Zhuwawu instead.” Makepekepe will open their Chibuku Super Cup campaign with a date against Yadah Stars this weekend.

They will also face Harare City, ZPC Kariba, Dynamos and Herentals, in the same group.

While the club seek glory, on the field of play, their secretariat are seeking commercial dividends after they launched a glossy website, which they want to drive the business side of their entity.

Head of Commercial and Media, Raymond Gonte, said they were on the march to become a corporate success story.

“We have consummated our relationship with Advanced Innovation, who have since become our cyber security and software development partners,’’ he said.

“You can appreciate how cyber security and software development have become an integral part of our day-to-day life.

“They are coming to partner us, in our quest to enhance our digital footprint, the website we are launching is a state-of-the-art thing.

“It’s something like one at an English Premiership team, in terms of design, but there are other features which we obtained, from other teams like Liverpool, Tottenham, among others. “What we did was to take our website to the top of the world, partnering a young tech company in so doing. “The total package for five years, in terms of monetary value is US$1.14 million, including the website itself, the cybersecurity, so its a whole lot of value that we are obtaining.”

He said there are several features which the team supporters will find interesting.

“There are several features on it, including an automatic log table, a form sheet for every team and that is international.

“There is also a column for player statistics and the onus is now with us to feed the gaps.

“There is also a feature for live match updates and we have liaised with official broadcasters, it is amazing. “The feel, and the beauty of the site itself, is world-class.” The Herald