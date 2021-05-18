“I no longer want to be referred to as a former MDC Alliance official” – Timveos

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Lillian Timveos claims she no longer wants to be referred to as a former opposition MDC Alliance official after she graduated from Zanu PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Speaking in Zvishavane, Saturday, on the sidelines of a Zanu-PF mobilisation meeting Timveos said she no longer wanted to be referred to as a former MDC-Alliance official but rather a fully-fledged Zanu-PF member.

Timveos said she supported President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision 2030.

“Look, I am very excited to have jumped ship and joined Zanu-PF. This party under the leadership of President Mnangagwa will take the country to prosperity. I know policies like Vision 2030 are all going to be achievable with Zanu PF.

“Following my graduation from Chitepo School of Ideology, I no longer want to be referred to as a former MDC Alliance official but rather a Zanu-PF member. I feel I have been rejuvenated. I am born again.”

Timveos joined Zanu PF in February together with Blessing Chebundo, who twice beat Emmerson Mnangagwa in successive parliamentary polls.

Former MDC T legislator for Masvingo Central Tongai Matutu also joined Zanu PF last year saying the opposition party “in its various forms” had lost direction as it is now wasting precious time bickering among themselves.

Last month opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa apologised for getting it wrong on candidate selection admitting they recruited opportunistic “job seeker” MPs who have cost the party, with some defecting to the smaller MDC-T and ruling Zanu PF in search of opportunities.