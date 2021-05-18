Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Madam Boss ‘Vulindlela’ dance video hits 2.1 million views on TikTok

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

From Zimbabwe to the world! Comedian Tyra Chikocho a.k.a Madam Boss has made yet another boss move this time trending on TikTok with over 2.1 million views for her ‘Vulindlela’ dance video.

Madam Boss shared a video of herself dancing to late South African Brenda Fassie, song Vuli Ndlela. Her challenge has been taken up by so many women from different countries and the views attracted over the 2 million views milestone.

Sharing her excitement Madam Boss posted a series of the videos with various versions and commentaries.

She captioned the post saying, “1.9 million views on TikTok woow. Thank you ladies from different countries for duetting to my video. Thank you @rosegakodi thank you @patriciadellus. Musazoti ndakaromba guys it’s the grace of God chete. See kantries duetting to my video.“

Madam Boss has so far had a fruitful year as she has raised the Zimbabwean flag high and the bar higher for her industry colleagues.

Earlier this year the comedian flew to Nigeria where she was featuring in a Nollywood movie. Upon her return from Nigeria she bagged another major role in South Africa at SABC 1’s new telenovela.

Confirming the news Madam Boss also posted on her socials expressing excitement and gratitude.

“Hi guys I’m so excited I have been cast to feature on SABC 1’s new telenovela uBettina Wethu as Aminata. Thank you Becky Casting Agency please batsirawo vamwe vangu my fellow actor and actress here in Zimbabwe please Becky I beg this is big.” Nehanda Radio

