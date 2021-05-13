Mambo Dhuterere exposed for bad mouthing Jah Prayzah claiming he uses ‘mushonga’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Hours after leaving social media wowed with a moment of bromance between Mambo Dhuterere and Jah Prayzah, The Queen of Facebook LIVE shows Tatelicious Karigambe-Sandberg cut it all short by exposing Dhuterere for being a ‘two faced snake” who accused Jah of using “mushonga.”

In a Facebook Live video gossip monger Tatelicious exposed Dhuterere saying he was not as clean as he appears to be. Tatelicious invited Dhuterere’s ex-manager Marvelous Munemo who claimed Dhuterere told him that he will not do a collaboration with Jah Prayzah because his Bishop told him that Jah uses ‘muti/mushonga/Juju’ and if he sings with him that would be the end of his career.

In an audio played by Tatelicious from Marvelous, Dhuterere is heard dissing Jah Prayzah saying he doesn’t sing he just says, “haaah!!”

“Ita shamwari mari irikikuitwa nemrasta kaah yakandibata bata shamwari kungoimba kungoshama kuti haaaah zvinhu zvisina kana nebasa rese zvatinoita 24/7 torova pungwe tichiimba ku church mahara.

“Tikanyatso mhanya chinhu ichi togona kutoita mari… unoziva kuti mface wuya show yaarikunoita ku South Africa akabhadharwa R150 000 (US$ 10 709) tikanyatso shanda togona kuto ita ma followers anenge aJah kana kuto darika nekuti isu tinotora vese veku mabhawa nekuma church,” said Dhuterere in one audio.

After a series of screenshots and audios as evidence, Dhuterere’s manager then said, Dhuterere had been in contact with Jah but will not do any collaboration with him.

“Pasi pe screenshot achitaura na Jah ndopakazoti haamboite collabo naye because akaaudzwa na Bishop vake kuti anoshandisa mushonga hanzi akangoimba naye iye achapera mbiri,” said Marvelous.

Tatelicious exposes Mambo Dhuterere for bad mouthing Jah Prayzah

Questioned why he was exposing Dhuterere, Marvelous admitted that he was bitter because Dhuterere had used him to gain fame and did not pay him his dues yet he sacrificed a lot marketing him.

“Chaita kuti ndikuwudzei because Mambo ayinditi ndichaita manager ndichishandisa mari yangu kuita zvese iye akangondipa data ka two. Akatanga kuimba 2014 but akazotanga kurira pandakamutenderedza,” added Marvelous.

He says after gaining fame Dhuterere then changed management without alerting him and changed social media passwords too.

“Dhuterere akazochinja manager ndisinga zive, ndakamufonera ndikamuti ndipe kana 400 or 500 yekuti ndakaita market your music but haachabate ma calls angu iye na manager wake. Ndakapedzisira kutaura naye pa akati ndoiwana kupi mari mukorona muno,” he added.

Earlier Dhuterere and Jah Prayzah had wowed their followers as they shared some brotherly love on social media.

Posting a picture of Jah Prayzah, Dhuterere said, “The way yandaibatwa ne this guy ndisati ndava ne mbiri I haven’t yet met any public figureati andibata that way ndatova ne mbiri, even inini am failing kubata vanhu that way he did to me nomatter how I try… being new in the industry Jah Prayzah ana Mathias Mhere guided me at most… one day I will tell you all.

“Now kana ndavakuda kukura msoro I just think kumashure kuti kana Jah ne mbiri iya aindiitira izvi so what am I doing, but take note, ini wacho ndaiudzika cos ndaiteerera manje rimwe timu anotoita sekunge ndiye arikuda kubatsira.”

In response Jah Prayzah shared the same affection, “Mambo Dhuterere ndapererwa nemashoko Thank you my brother, when you lend a hand it’s best to do so without expecting a thank you in return but when you do get it its more special than anything in the world.

“Kusvikawo pandiri ndakakbatsirwa nevakawanda and I told myself I will do all I can to help others when I can. You have done many amazing works over the years and you have built a solid brand for yourself. Keep going my brother, I know Mwari vacharamba vachikurangarirai because nesu tave kuwedzera kumurumbidza kubudikidza nemashoko enyu.”

Unfortunately the supposedly special moment for the two brothers showing each other love was cut short with damning audios implicating Dhuterere as a two faced character.