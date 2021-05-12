Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Foreigner nabbed with $7m cocaine

24,471

By Tatenda Square

Police in Harare say they arrested a foreign female on Monday, for attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of Z$7 million at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect was nabbed after a tip-off.

“The cocaine, weighing 945 grammes was stashed in a foreign suspect’s undergarments. The suspect has been placed under surveillance as she is believed to have ingested some of the plastic balls containing the cocaine in a bid to avoid detection at the airport,” he said.

Related Articles

Brazilian cocaine trafficker nabbed in Harare linked to…

27,934

Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrested at…

12,361

Tino in dead body horror

85,586

Spain seizes submarine with 2,000kg of cocaine –…

8,182

Police also arrested four suspects, Elias Chiumira (20), Odwell Madhuku (33), Elias Shoma (27) and Nelson Bundwa (47) on May 8 at Humani Ranch in Sabi, in connection with two cases of poaching after they were found with a leopard carcass and four wire snares.

Meanwhile, police have expressed concern over the rise in murder cases, with the majority of perpetrators being mentally challenged people.

In a statement yesterday, Nyathi urged the public to ensure their mentally-challenged relatives access medication to avoid such incidents.

He said on May 2, a suspected mentally-challenged Gutu man (36) assaulted minors aged two and five, fatally striking one of them with a brick before fleeing from the crime scene.

In another incident on May 7 in Gasva village, Gutu, a 40-year-old suspected mentally-challenged man fatally struck his father with a wooden hoe handle before turning on his 76-year-old mother, leaving her battling for life. NewsDay

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments