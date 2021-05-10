Soul Jah Love’s family not happy with artists visiting his grave without permission

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

The family of late Zim Dancehall star Soul Jah Love have expressed anger at artists and other people visiting the musician’s grave without their permission. Their concerns relate to the suspicion that some of the artists were going to the grave to perform rituals.

In an audio heard by Nehanda Radio, Soul’s brother who did not fully reveal his identity warned people who have been going to the grave and taking pictures without their permission.

“Kune zvinhu zvinogara zvichinidentsa each and every time again, ndoshaya kuti ndozvituara sei… Kune vanhu vanogara kuyenda kumakuva ekwaMusaka pa mkoma vangu Sauro Musaka nepa Baba vangu Ephraim Musaka.

“Atizive kuti munenga mapiwa nani mbvumo yekuenda ipapo. Munenge muchideyi chamurikutsvaga ikoko chii?” said Soul Jah Love’s brother.

He went on to ask if these people were performing rituals at the grave.

“Ko kuti muuye muti Mkoma we want to pay respects to Soul toenda tese kuma kuva ikoko pane chakaipa here? Asi murikuda kushereketa here? Mukuda kubata midzi?

“Right now isu tikugadzirira manyaradzo asi vamwe venyu mukuita adheyi adheyi kumakuva ikoko. Vamwe venyu tikutokuwoyani pama picture kuti koo?” he said.

After gracing the entertainment industry with his electric performances and captivating tunes Soul Jah Love died in February after battling diabetes.

The muso who was open about his struggles with drug and substance abuse had been sick for a few days but recovered and was in the studio working on a project when he collapsed and later died upon admission at hospital, his friend told the media.

He was declared a provincial hero.