Zimbabwe born Nicolle Moyo and Alice Mpofu win UK council elections

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Diaspora |

Zimbabwean-born now Nicolle Nkazimulo Moyo has been elected as the councillor for Peterborough’s Hargate and Hempsted ward while Alice Mpofu Coles was elected councillor for Whitley in the United Kingdom on Friday.

Moyo, who campaigned under the Conservative Party ticket, had a landslide victory against three other candidates from the Green Party, Labour and Liberal Democrats.

She scored 664 votes against Kevin Tighe of the Liberal Democrats who had 326 votes, Timothy Kujiyat (Labour) had 311 votes and Green Party’s candidate Samantha Godley who had 113 votes.

Alice Mpofu-Cole who is an award winning author and motivational speaker represented the Labour Party in her ward and won against the Conservatives and others.

She had 1 326 votes against Independent candidate Bala Sani who scooped 84 votes, Elizabeth Sheppard of the Conservative Party with 748 votes, Kathy Smith of the Green Party with 156 and Ian Westby of the Liberal Democrats who had 107.

Meanwhile another Zimbabwean who campaigned in the elections was Elliot Pfebve a senior MDC official. He was representing the Labour Party and came third after losing to Josh Whitehouse of the Conservative and Daniel Barker of the Liberal Democrats who came second.

Before settling in the UK, Pfebve contested in several parliamentary elections in Zimbabwe. In the run-up to the 2000 parliamentary election marauding Zanu PF gangs killed his brother Matthew (47) in Mt Darwin.