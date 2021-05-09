Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Opposition supporters denied food aid

Zanu PF officials in Matabeleland North’s Tsholotsho district are accused of denying opposition supporters food aid as the ruling party starts campaigning ahead of the 2023 elections.

In this Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 photo, a child stands by a gate as people queue for food aid, in Mudzi about 230 Kilometers northeast of the Zimbabwean capital Harare. The United Nations’ World Food Program says more than half of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people are in need of food assistance, making the southern African country among the world’s most food insecure countries. A drought described by experts as the most severe in decades and worsened by climate change has brought many people to become dependent upon international food assistance. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

According to the latest monitoring report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), in one incident in Tsholotsho South, citizens were told by Zanu PF activists only identified as Fani Moyo and Lameck Tshuma that in order for them to benefit from food aid, they had to be part of the Zanu PF cell groups in the area.

“As in other provinces, food and other aid have remained tools of political manipulation for poor villagers,” ZPP said in the report. The Standard 

